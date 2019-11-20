Safra Catz will remain Oracle's sole CEO while the company grooms a new exec to replace the late Mark Hurd as co-CEO

Oracle Oracle CEO Safra Catz

Oracle is considering naming a president who could be groomed to take the place of Mark Hurd, the tech giant’s co-CEO who died last month, according to a Bloomberg report.

Oracle had indicated that it was planning to name a new co-CEO to Safra Catz, but the software behemoth is now likely to appoint a president first to give that executive time to grow into the CEO role, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for Oracle declined to comment.

Hurd died last month, leaving Catz as Oracle’s sole CEO. Founder and Chairman Larry Ellison had said that the company plans to maintain its dual CEO leadership structure and he was planning to present five internal candidates to the Oracle board.

Ellison publicly mentioned two potential candidates – Steve Miranda, the company’s cloud applications chief, and Don Johnson, who leads Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business. Sources also mentioned three other possible candidates to Business Insider’s Julie Bort.

The leadership is taking place at a time when Oracle is trying to strengthen its position in the cloud where it is competing with rivals led by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

