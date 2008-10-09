Oracle's Pickup-Of-The-Month: Project Management. Good Move. (ORCL)

Oracle (ORCL) makes yet another acquisition to boost its enterprise line with the addition of Primavera Software, a project management software company. No terms were disclosed. Smart move for Oracle on two fronts:



Every time the database vendor sells its enterprise software, a cadre of consultants, programmers, testers, and managers forms in the sale’s wake to get it installed and train Oracle’s new customer. That usually means some type of project management software comes into play. With Primavera in the portfolio Oracle can bundle that into the sale. There’s a lot of project management tools out there. But Primavera has a nice niche: Handling mind-boggingly complex engagements like building aeroplanes or power plants.

Primavera is Oracle’s ninth pickup of the year. Standard order of business for Larry Ellison — he’s averaged an acquisition a month every month since the beginning of 2005.

See also: Oracle Swallows BEA, Prepares To Pay People To Leave. A Sneak Peek For Yahoos?

