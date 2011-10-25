This 49-Year-Old Just Sold His Company For $1.43 Billion

Photo: RightNow

Attention all you youngsters on our latest 25 under-25 list: someday, if you work really hard, you might be as successful as 49-year-old Greg Gianforte.Today, Oracle announced that it will acquired cloud-based software services company RightNow for $1.43 billion. Gianforte founded RightNow back in 1999. Today, he is the company’s CEO. With 305,040 shares in RightNow, he will clear $13.1 million in today’s sale (pre-tax).



According to Evelyn Rusli over at the NYT, RightNow’s primary product is CX Suite, “a platform that allows companies to engage with their customers through the Web, social media and contact centres. [B]usinesses can track and manage conversations on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook related to their brand. Based in Bozeman, Montana, RightNow has nearly 2,000 clients.”

Before he founded RightNow, Gianforte was a VP at McAfee. Before that, he founded Brightwork Development, which sold for $10 million – not a bad exit for an entrepreneur’s first time out.

More about today’s $1.43 billion winner:

Gianforte has a book called “Bootstrapping your business.”

He lives in Montana.

You can read a great interview with Gianforte here.

There’s also this video:

