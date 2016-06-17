Oracle reports Q4 earnings: A beat on revenue

Oracle just released its forth quarter earnings:

It reported:

The stock is up just a tad in after hours trading.

More to come …

Here’s the press release.

Q1 FY17 SaaS and PaaS Revenues Expected to Be Up 75% to 80%

REDWOOD SHORES, CA — (Marketwired) — 06/16/16 — Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2016 Q4 results. Total Q4 Revenues were $10.6 billion, down 1% in U.S. dollars and flat in constant currency. Cloud plus On-Premise Software Revenues were$8.4 billion, flat in U.S. dollars and up 2% in constant currency. Cloud software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) revenues were $690 million, up 66% in U.S. dollars and up 68% in constant currency. Total Cloud revenues, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), were $859 million, up 49% in U.S. dollars and up 51% in constant currency. Operating Income was $4.0 billion, and Operating Margin was 37%. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $4.8 billion, and the non-GAAP Operating Margin was 45%. Net Income was$2.8 billion while non-GAAP Net Income was $3.4 billion. Earnings Per Share was $0.66, while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was $0.81. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle’s reported GAAP Earnings Per Share would have been 2 cents higher and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share would have been 1 cent higher.

Short-term deferred revenues were $7.7 billion, up 6% in U.S. dollars and up 7% in constant currency compared with a year ago. Operating cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis was $13.6 billion.

For fiscal 2016, Total Revenues were $37.0 billion, down 3% in U.S. dollars and up 2% in constant currency. Cloud plus On-Premise Software Revenues were $29.0 billion, down 2% in U.S. dollars and up 3% in constant currency. Cloud SaaS and PaaS revenues were $2.2 billion, up 49% in U.S. dollars and up 52% in constant currency. Total Cloud revenues, including IaaS, were $2.9 billion, up 36% in U.S. dollars and up 40% in constant currency. Operating Income was $12.6 billion, and Operating Margin was 34%. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $15.8 billion and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 43%. Net Income was $8.9 billion while non-GAAP Net Income was $11.2 billion. Earnings Per Share was $2.07, while Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was $2.61. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle’s reported GAAP and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share would have been 17 cents higher.

“Fourth quarter SaaS and PaaS revenue growth accelerated to 68% in constant currency, significantly higher than my guidance,” saidOracle CEO, Safra Catz. “SaaS and PaaS gross margins continued to improve throughout the year, exiting FY16 at 56%. Bookings in Q4 were also very strong enabling us to raise our guidance for Q1 SaaS and PaaS revenue growth, which we now expect to be between 75% and 80%.”

“We added more than 1,600 new SaaS customers and more than 2,000 new PaaS customers in Q4,” said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. “In Fusion ERP alone, we added more than 800 new cloud customers. Today, Oracle has nearly 2,600 Fusion ERP customers in the Oracle Public Cloud — that’s ten-times more cloud ERP customers than Workday.”

“We expect that the SaaS and PaaS hyper-growth we experienced in FY16 will continue on for the next few years,” said Oracle Executive Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. “That gives us a fighting chance to be the first cloud company to reach $10 billion in SaaS and PaaS revenue. We’re also very excited about the availability of version 2 of Oracle’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) — which will enable us to speed up the growth of our IaaS business, which customers want to buy in conjunction with our SaaS and PaaS.”

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2016, with a payment date of July 27, 2016.