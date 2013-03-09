Oracle Has Resolved A Messy Lawsuit With A New Jersey University

Photo: AP

Oracle announced that it has “amicably resolved” its dispute with Montclair State University.The New Jersey university sued Oracle in 2011, claiming that a demonstration of the software Oracle would install for a $15.75 million contract was “rigged” and that the contract would cost the school $20 million more than expected.



Oracle countersued, calling the lawsuit a “misguided ruse” to avoid payment and said that university leadership “did not adequately understand the technology.”

PC World called the project one of the 10 biggest enterprise-software failures of 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.