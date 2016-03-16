Oracle misses on revenue, beats on profits, will spend $10 billion on buybacks

Oracle just reported its Q3 earnings and we’re looking through them now.

The company reported:

Revenue of $9.0 billion versus estimates $9.13 billion, so that’s a miss.

EPS of $0.64 versus estimates of $0.62. So that’s a beat.

The board also declared a q dividend of $0.15 per share of outstanding common stock and authorised a an additional $10 billion to its buyback program.

This news has helped the stock rise in after hours trading.

More to come.

Here’s the press release

