Oracle misses on revenue, beats on profits, will spend $10 billion on buybacks

Julie Bort
Larry EllisonFlickr/Oracle_Photos_Screenshots

Oracle just reported its Q3 earnings and we’re looking through them now.

The company reported:

  • Revenue of $9.0 billion versus estimates $9.13 billion, so that’s a miss.
  • EPS of $0.64 versus estimates of $0.62. So that’s a beat.

The board also declared a q dividend of $0.15 per share of outstanding common stock and authorised a an additional $10 billion to its buyback program.

This news has helped the stock rise in after hours trading.

More to come.

Here’s the press release

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.