Oracle misses on revenue, beats on profits, will spend $10 billion on buybacks

Oracle just reported its Q3 earnings and we’re looking through them now.
The company reported:
- Revenue of $9.0 billion versus estimates $9.13 billion, so that’s a miss.
- EPS of $0.64 versus estimates of $0.62. So that’s a beat.
The board also declared a q dividend of $0.15 per share of outstanding common stock and authorised a an additional $10 billion to its buyback program.
This news has helped the stock rise in after hours trading.
More to come.
Here’s the press release
