Oracle May Have Just Chosen A Clear Number Two

Photo: Oracle_ImagesviaFlickr

Oracle has put President Safra Catz back in charge of the company’s finances, making her arguably the second-most powerful exec at the company after Larry Ellison.



Catz is one of Oracle’s two presidents. The other is Mark Hurd, the former leader of Hewlett-Packard, who joined last fall after being ousted from HP in murky circumstances.

The CFO position has been a bit of a revolving door at Oracle. Jeff Epstein, who resigned today, lasted less than two years. He reported to Catz, which was a bit odd to begin with — in most companies the CFO reports to the chief exec.

Catz held the CFO position for several years before Epstein, but prior to that, the company went through two CFOs in less than two years — Harry You (July 2004 through March 2005) and Greg Maffei (May to November 2005). Each time they stepped down, Catz took over.

Now, her role at CFO will be “permanent,” according to the press release announcing the change.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.