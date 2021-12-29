Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison now lives on Lana’i, the Hawaiian island he mostly owns. Here’s how he’s working to turn the island into a wellness utopia and ‘100% green community.’

In June 2012, Ellison bought Lana’i for an estimated $300 million. Prior to Ellison’s purchase, the island was owned by billionaire Dole chairman David Murdock, who had reportedly been asking for $1 billion for the island. Forbes Source: Pacific Business News

Murdock became the owner of Lana'i in 1985 after taking over Dole's parent company, Castle & Cooke. Prior to Murdock's ownership, the island was controlled by "Pineapple King" James Dole. Pineapple fields on Lana'i. Douglas Peebles/Corbis via Getty Images

The 141-square-mile island, which is eight miles off the coast of Maui, has zero traffic lights and few paved roads, according to Forbes. Compared with other Hawaiian islands, Lana'i is secluded, but Ellison has plans to change that: He wants to turn Lana'i into a tourist destination. The New York Times

Lana'i already boasts two Four Seasons-run hotels. The penthouse suite at the Four Seasons Hotel Lana'i costs $21,000 per night, making it the most expensive suite in Hawaii. A post shared by Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi (@fslanai)

The island was also home to two golf courses when Ellison bought it, including Manele Golf Course. In 1994, prior to Ellison's ownership of the island, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates got married at the 17th hole of the course. The 17th hole of the Challenge course at the Manele Golf Course in Lana'i circa 1985. Brian Morgan/Popperfoto via Getty Images

The other course, Koele, was designed by golfer Greg Norman. The course has since been shut down, and an adventure park and zipline have been installed in its place. The cart path on the golf course at Lanai Manele Bay Resort. Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Lanai Adventure Park

In 2014, Ellison bought Island Air, a budget airline that ferries passengers from Oahu to Maui and Lana'i. But two years later, after the airline lost $21.78 million and had to lay off roughly 20% of its workforce, Ellison sold a controlling interest in the airline. The view of the windward side of Oahu, Hawaii, from aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ellison's Lana'i purchase included an animal-rescue center. Because there are no natural predators to cats on Lana'i, the feral-cat population at the shelter has ballooned to over 400 cats (which Ellison technically owns). In recent years, it's become a travel destination in and of itself. An animal-rescue center, though not the one on Lana'i. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS via Getty Images The New York Times

Ellison's ambitions extend beyond tourism, however: he plans to create "the first economically viable, 100% green community," according to The New York Times.

In 2018, Ellison launched a wellness company called Sensei, which is working on three main issues: global food supply, nutrition, and sustainability. Sensei's goal is to use data to help people lead healthier and longer lives. Business Insider

Sensei Ag, the agriculture side of the business, oversees six hydroponic greenhouses spanning 120,000 square feet. The greenhouses have sensors and cameras that track data about the farms, including water usage and airflow, and are powered by thousands of Tesla solar panels (Ellison sits on Tesla's board). Solar panels at Sensei's farm on Lana'i. Sensei Ag Insider

Sensei also built a luxury spa called Sensei Retreat that starts at $1,130 a night. Guests set physical and mental goals for their stay and the spa tracks their sleep, nutrition, and blood flow. The heirloom tomatoes and cucumbers grown at Sensei Farms are used at the spa's in-house Nobu restaurant. A guest receiving a massage at Sensei Retreat. Robb Aaron Gordon Insider

Ellison reportedly wants to purchase the island's power plant and electric grid from Hawaiian Electric Co. to transition the island away from fossil fuels toward 100% renewable energy. Hawaii is a national leader in rooftop solar power, and the state has an ambitious goal of using only renewable energy by 2045. Cathy Bussewitz/AP Photo

Ellison's goal is for Lana'i to serve as a prototype for a "health utopia," according to Forbes. Tesla CEO and Ellison's close friend Elon Musk told Forbes that Lana'i is like "a microcosm for the world."

When the coronavirus pandemic first struck Lana'i last year, Ellison reduced or eliminated rent altogether for businesses on the island and paid the full wages and benefits for employees who worked for him. Tiki torches at the Manele Bay Resort in Lanai. Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images