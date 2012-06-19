Oracle Insider: Joanne Olsen Will Become The New VP Of Sales

Joanne Olsen Oracle

Photo: Oracle

Sources close to Oracle have confirmed with us that Oracle’s top North American sales guy, Keith Block, is out and his replacement will be announced Thursday.We’re hearing the new head of North American sales will be Joanne Olsen, who is currently senior vice president of cloud services. She came from Oracle On Demand, where she spent about 18 months, we’re told.



That’s the previous name for Oracle’s software-as-a-service cloud business before it relaunched as Oracle Cloud earlier this month.

One former employee we talked to said the Oracle crew is not going to be thrilled with the new choice.

This person, who knows Olsen well, described her as “Hurd’s gal”—in other words, she’s close to Oracle president Mark Hurd, who’s not the most popular guy with Oracle salespeople these days.

“She’s clueless,” our source said. “Hot mess. [Oracle CEO] Larry [Ellison]’s asleep.”

Oracle did not respond to a request for comment.

Check back. We’ll be covering Oracle’s earnings live on Thursday—and all of its reorg changes, too.

Are you a current or former Oracle employee with insight to share?

