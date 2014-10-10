Oracle Just Poached A Key Cloud Exec From Google

Peter S. Magnusson, Google’s former engineering director who was in charge of its App Engine team, was recently hired by Oracle to lead its cloud-computing business, Re/code’s Arik Hesseldahl reported Thursday.

Magnusson is best known for being one of the founding members of Google’s App Engine team, where he built the search engine’s cloud and web app hosting platform. Most recently, he made headlines for leaving Snapchat’s VP of Engineering position after just six months.

Re/code says Magnusson’s hiring shows how serious Oracle is about strengthening its cloud-computing services. It’s a point that Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison repeatedly stressed during last month’s Oracle Openworld, and an area Oracle is “hiring aggressively,” according to the report.

When reached by Business Insider, Oracle didn’t offer much else other than confirming Magnusson’s appointment. Magnusson’s Linkedin page doesn’t say much, either, other than “Oracle public cloud.”

At Google, Magnusson’s team was responsible for growing the App Engine to one of Google’s largest products, with over 4 million registered applications and more than 300,000 active developers, according to Magnusson’s Linkedin page.

