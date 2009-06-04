Oracle Eyes The Netbook Market

Oracle is eyeing the netbook market, with plans to use its Sun acquisition as the entry point. Speaking at Sun’s JavaOne conference, Larry Ellison said,”I don’t see why some of those devices shouldn’t come from Sun-Oracle,” referring to netbooks.



Ellison could have just been thinking out loud, it’s unclear from the Journal’s account of Ellison’s statement what Oracle’s plan might be. It’s unlikely the company plans on developing any hardware.

It looks like it just wants to make sure Sun is a part of netbook software. He also said, “I think you’ll see us get very aggressive with Java and developing Java apps for things like telephones and netbooks,”

