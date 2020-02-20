Some Oracle employees are planning to 'log off' and walk off the job in protest against Larry Ellison's fundraiser for Trump

Getty/Justin Sullivan / Staff Larry Ellison

Some Oracle employees are planning to log off and walk off the job on Thursday, in reaction to founder Larry Ellison’s decision to hold fundraising dinner for President Trump.

Ellison is holding the event for Trump at his estate in Rancho Mirage, California on Wednesday. News of the fundraiser triggered a small rebellion at the Silicon Valley company.

Organisers of the protest, dubbed “No Ethics/No Work,” said they are asking “all employees log off at noon local time to spend time volunteering or donating to programs and efforts that aim to resist administration policies that go against Oracle’s Code of Conduct and Ethics policies.”

“We are Oracle employees disappointed that Oracle Founder and CTO Larry Ellison’s support of and planned fundraiser for Donald Trump does not affirm Oracle’s core values of diversity, inclusiveness, and ethical business conduct,” the group said.

The organisers also said: “If you don’t feel comfortable logging off, that’s ok. You can still participate and we will be sharing additional details in our dedicated #OracleEmployeesforEthics Slack channel.”

Oracle declined to comment.

