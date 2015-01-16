A Swimming Pool And Yacht?! A Rare Tour Of Oracle's Deluxe Headquarters

Business Insider/Julie Bort Oracle’s ‘Mr. Database’ Willie Hardy on the Redwood City campus.

Before there was Google, before there was Yahoo, way before there was Twitter, there was Oracle. Founded in 1977, Oracle is one of the most successful and iconic companies in Silicon Valley.

Until a few months ago, its flamboyant founder, Larry Ellison, had been CEO the whole time. He stepped down to chief technology officer while taking over the executive chairman role.

Ellison is known for a love of water, sailing, aeroplanes, and expensive real estate and all of this is reflected in his company’s headquarters campus.

