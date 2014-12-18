LIVE: Oracle Earnings

Oracle is about to report earnings for the quarter ended November 30, and the street has pretty low expectations.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $US9.52 billion, up just 3% from last year, and non-GAAP earnings of $US0.68 per share, down a penny. It’s the second quarter of Oracle’s 2015 fiscal year.

Last quarter, Oracle posted its third earnings miss in a row, and Larry Ellison stepped down as CEO, handing the reins over to two trusted lieutenants, Safra Katz and Mark Hurd. Ellison is still executive chairman and chief technology officer, though, so he’s not exactly sitting on the sidelines.

