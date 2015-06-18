Oracle's stock is dropping after a miss on fourth quarter earnings

Getty Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison delivers the keynote address during the annual Oracle OpenWorld conference on September 30, 2014 in San Francisco, California..

Oracle just released its fourth quarter earnings and we’re sifting through them now.

Oracle reported

Q4 EPS of $US0.78 (analysts expected $US0.87 earnings per share, according to Yahoo Finance).

Q4 revenues of $US10.7 billion (analysts expected $US10.95 billion.)

So that’s a miss all the way around. And that’s significant since Oracle’s fourth quarter is typically its strongest as sales people close deals to make their annual quotas.

The stock is down over 6% in after-hours trading.

Analyst expected Oracle’s revenue to be feeling the foreign exchange rate, which has been hurting many large international US companies of late.

More to come. Click here or refresh your browser for the latest.

