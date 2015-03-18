LIVE: Oracle reports earnings

Getty Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison

Oracle is just about to report its fiscal Q3 earnings.

Here’s what analysts are expecting:

EPS of $US0.68

Revenue of $US9.46 billion.

They also want to hear Oracle say its forth quarter will hit 94 cents EPS on revenue of $US11.43 billion.

Oracle’s fourth quarter is always traditionally its biggest, as salespeople push to close deals to make their annual quotas.

There will probably be some sort of hit from foreign currency exchange, just like nearly all the other big multinational tech companies have been hit. In December, Oracle expected that hit to be about 4 cents a share but many analysts are predicting the hit could be bigger.

And we’ll be looking for how well its cloud business is doing. Oracle had forecast growth in cloud at 5%-8% in constant currency, and it expected its hardware business to range anywhere from negative 2% all the way to 8%.

Oracle has been hit or miss with earnings for the past few years but it was back on the rails and riding high after its last report in December, posting better-than-expected sales and profits, and saying that Oracle’s cloud was on track to be a $US3 billion business this year.

