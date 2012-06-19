BEAT: Oracle Earnings Jump 10%, Boosts Buyback Plan By $10 Billion, Shares Surge

Photo: Twitter

Oracle just reported that its Q4 adjusted earnings jumped 10 per cent year-over-year to 82 cents per share.This is well ahead of the 78 cents per share that analysts were looking for.



The stock is up 6 per cent in the after-hours trading session.

“Our record-breaking fourth quarter featured several all-time highs for Oracle: new software licence sales of $4 billion, total software revenue of $8 billion, total revenue of $11 billion, and EPS of 82 cents,” said President and CFO Safra Catz. “For the fiscal year, we also set all-time highs for operating margins of 46%, and operating cash flow of $13.7 billion.”

Management also announced it would expand its share repurchase program by $10 billion.

