Former HP exec David Donatelli is now in charge of Oracle's hardware business

Oracle on Thursday officially acknowledged that it had hired former HP star Dave Donatelli.

Donatelli will be running Oracle’s hardware business, reporting to former HP CEO Mark Hurd, who is now one Oracle’s two CEOs.

We reported in March month that Donatelli was leaving HP for Oracle.

Donatelli is a hardware specialist who spent 22 years at EMC before he joined HP. He didn’t fair well under HP’s current CEO Meg Whitman. At first, she handed him a big promotion, running HP’s Enterprise Group. But in 2013, that unit was peeled from him and his new task was to find startups for HP to invest in. Rumour was, he had been putting feelers out for a new job since early 2014.

Still, it’s tricky for Oracle to hire top talent from HP. When Oracle hired Hurd after he resigned from the CEO position in scandal, HP sued Oracle.

