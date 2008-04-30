Oracle Swallows BEA, Prepares To Pay People To Leave. A Sneak Peek For Yahoos?

Oracle (ORCL) has finished its $8.5 billion BEA acqusition, a process that started last October. Now it’s going to fire a chunk of BEA’s 4,100 employee, though it hasn’t disclosed how many are going to get the axe.



The good news for the soon-to-be-fired BEAers: Last year, in an effort to fend off Oracle, BEA passed an amended severance plan that gives employees up to a year of pay if they get fired within a year of the merger.

Sound familiar? That’s because Yahoo! (YHOO) did the same thing in February. Only their plan provides up to two years (!) pay. But we don’t see Yahoo’s poison pill being any more effective than BEA’s was.

See Also: Yahoo Up Strong in Down Tape–Microsoft Going Hostile or Raising Bid?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.