Oracle Buys Software Company Responsys For $US1.5 Billion

Oracle announced today that it will buy software company Responsys for $US27, the equivalent of about $US1.5 billion.

Responsys makes marketing software. Its product will be integrated in Oracle’s own marketing product called the Oracle Marketing Cloud.

Here’s the press release from Responsys:

December 20th, 2013 is an exciting day in the history of Responsys. We’ve announced that Responsys has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Oracle. As a part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud, we’ll be able to accelerate our vision of giving marketers across all industries the most advanced platform for orchestrating customer experiences over time and across channels. We couldn’t be more thrilled about what this means for our customers and employees. The proposed transaction is subject to Responsys stockholders tendering a majority of the outstanding shares and vested equity awards, certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the first half of 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.