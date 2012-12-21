Oracle Buys Eloqua For $871 Million

Photo: AP

Oracle just bought software maker Eloqua for $871 million or $23.50 per share.That’s about a 30% premium off of Eloqua’s closing price on the Nasdaq yesterday.



Eloqua makes cloud-based marketing and “revenue performance management” software.

Massive enterprise companies like Oracle and SAP keep gobbling up cloud-based software solutions for their clients so that those clients will have fewer reason to ever leave them.

It’s deals like this one that have all of Silicon Valley convinced that it’s better to invest in enterprise-focused startups.

Eloqua’s board has already approved the deal, which Oracle expects to close in the first half of 2013.

Here’s a canned quote on the deal from Thomas Kurian, Executive Vice President, Oracle Development:

Here’s the full release:

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., December 20, 2012 –Oracle today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Eloqua, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOQ), a leading provider of cloud-based marketing automation and revenue performance management software for $23.50 per share or approximately $871 million, net of Eloqua’s cash. Eloqua’s modern marketing cloud delivers best-in-class capabilities to ensure every component of marketing works harder and more efficiently to drive revenue.

The combination of Oracle and Eloqua is expected to create a comprehensive Customer Experience Cloud offering to help companies transform the way they market, sell, support and serve their customers. The combined offering is expected to enable organisations to provide a highly personalised and unified experience across channels, create brand loyalty through social and online interactions, grow revenue by driving more qualified leads to sales teams, and provide superior service at every touchpoint.

The Board of Directors of Eloqua has unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2013, subject to Eloqua stockholder approval, certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“Modern marketing practices are driving revenue growth and is a critical area of investment for companies today,” said Thomas Kurian, Executive Vice President, Oracle Development. “Eloqua’s leading marketing automation cloud will become the centrepiece of the Oracle Marketing Cloud and is an important addition to the Oracle Customer Experience offering, which includes the Oracle Sales Cloud, Oracle Commerce Cloud, Oracle Service Cloud, Oracle Content Cloud and Oracle Social Cloud.”

“Exceptional customer experience starts with knowing your customer’s preferences and delivering a highly personalised buying experience,” said Joe Payne, Chairman and CEO, Eloqua. “Together with Oracle, we expect to accelerate the pace of the modern marketing revolution and help our customers transform the way they market, sell, support and serve their customers.”

More information on this announcement is available at http://www.oracle.com/eloqua.

