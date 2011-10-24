Two Big M&A Deals Just Announced

Here’s a little bit of Animal Spirits to get your week started.
Just now announced:
- Oracle is buying RightNow — a maker of on-demand software — for $1.5 billion or $43/share, representing a 19.44% premium from Friday’s closed.
- Also, health services company Cigna is buying out Healthspring for $3.8 billion. That represents a premium of 37% from the Friday close.
Neither are mega-blockbusters, but the deal juice is still flowing, and combined with Caterpillar’s strong earnings, will likely provide some good vibes for a while.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.