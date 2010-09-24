Oracle Says It's Buying Chip Companies, ARM, AMD's Stocks Soar

Shares of ARM Holdings are up 5% this morning on speculation the company will be bought by Oracle.



Larry Ellison announced at Oracle’s investor meeting yesterday, “You’re going to see us buying chip companies.”

Investors are reading Ellison’s comment as a hint of interest in ARM, but analysts think Oracle would be more interested in AMD, which is focused on enterprise.

Shares of AMD are up 6% today, also.

