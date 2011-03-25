Larry Ellison Is On Jury Duty

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison couldn’t make today’s earnings call because he was on jury duty.



Instead, Mark Hurd — the company’s president, who was dismissed as HP’s CEO last year — sat in.

The report confirms a couple of tweets from Tuesday that reported seeing Ellison on jury duty at San Mateo County Superior Court. One person, David W Frank, posted a picture of the jury selection room on Posterous, but Ellison isn’t obviously visible in it.

Earlier today, Oracle reported third quarter results ahead of analyst estimates, earning $2.21 billion ($0.41 per share) on $8.76 billion in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, profit was $0.54 per share, ahead of analyst estimates of $0.50.

The hardware business showed strong growth, with revenue doubling from $458 million a year ago to $1.67 billion this year. No wonder Oracle has been taking so many shots at server rival HP — it looks like the trash talk is working.

The PDF of the earnings release is here.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend from $0.05 to $0.06 per share.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.