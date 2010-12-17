Oracle Beats, Stock Up After Hours

Software giant Oracle reported second quarter earnings of $1.87 billion, or $0.37 per share ($0.51 non-GAAP) on revenue of $8.6 billion. Earnings rose 28% from last year and revenue was up a whopping 47%. (A PDF of the earnings release is here.)



Some of the gain from last year came from Oracle’s new hardware business, which contributed $1.8 billion in revenue. Oracle completed its acquisition of Sun Microsystems in January.

The company’s earnings topped analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 per share (non-GAAP) on $8.3 billion. Shares are up about 3% in after-hours trading.

Oracle will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5PM ET.

