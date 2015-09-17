Oracle beats on profits misses on revenue

Oracle just reported its Q1 2016 earnings and we’re sifting through them now.

It reported:

FQ1 EPS of $US0.53 thats a 1 cent beat.

Revenue of $US8.45 billion, that’s a miss by $US80 million (down 1.7% year over year.)

Analysts were not expecting Oracle to have a particularly stellar quarter. They were projecting a flat to slight decline in sales and an 10 cent drop in EPS.

Oracle has had some bumpy earnings of late, missing sales expectations in five of the past six quarters, MarketWatch reports.

More to come.

