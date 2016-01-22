Android has generated $31 billion for Google, with $22 billion in profit, Oracle says

Earlier this month Oracle got a federal judge to agree to show it certain details of its revenue-sharing agreements involving Android, such as agreements with mobile device companies like Apple.

And now an Oracle lawyer says that the Android operating system has been generating revenue of $31 billion, with $22 billion in profit, Bloomberg reports.

The lawyer was disclosing figures that Google did not want to reveal in public.

This is part of Oracle’s ongoing lawsuit with Google.

More to come.

