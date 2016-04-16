The CEOs of Oracle and Google just met for six hours and failed to settle their lawsuit

After a six hour session, executives from Google and Oracle were unable to settle an ongoing copyright lawsuit between the two companies, according to new court documents.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Oracle CEO Safra Catz, along with other executives from both companies, met Friday to try to settle the suit, which Oracle filed in 2012.

Last month, Google said that its damages expert strongly disagreed that it should owe Oracle upwards of $8 billion for using of certain parts of Oracle’s software in its smartphone operating system, Android.

Because an agreement couldn’t be made, the next phase of the case will head to court in May, where jury will decide if Google had the right to use certain parts of Oracle’s programming language, Java, for free, or if it owes Oracle damages.

This is the second time that the two companies tried and failed to reach a settlement.

“After an earlier run at settling this case failed, the court obsereved that some cases just need to be tried,” the court docket reads. “This case apparently needs to be tried twice. However unsuccessful, the court appreciates the parties’ settlement efforts earlier today — especially those of Ms. Catz and Mr. Pichai.”

Google-Oracle #Android settlement conference failed today, included Google CEO @sundarpichai, Oracle CEO Safra Catz. pic.twitter.com/isescDMI3Y

— Mike Swift (@Swiftstories) April 15, 2016

NOW WATCH: The model who quit Instagram says she felt pressure to flaunt her sexuality at age 14



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.