Oracle Buys eCommerce Company ATG For $1 Billion

Oracle will acquire Art Technology Group, an ecommerce software company, for around $1 billion, the companies just announced.



ATG also just announced its quarterly results, with Q3 revenues of $50.3 million, up 16% over 2009.

Here’s the full release:

_______

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Art Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTG), the leading provider of eCommerce software and related on demand commerce optimization applications, today announced that it has agreed to be acquired by Oracle Corporation for $6.00 per share in cash, or approximately $1.0 billion. The transaction is subject to stockholder and regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close by early 2011.

ATG’s eCommerce software platform is the industry’s top-ranked cross-channel commerce solution and is highly complementary to Oracle’s CRM, ERP, Retail, and Supply Chain applications, as well as its portfolio of middleware and business intelligence technologies. Together Oracle and ATG expect to help businesses grow revenue, strengthen customer loyalty, improve brand value, achieve better operating results, and increase business agility across online and traditional commerce environments.

“Driven by the convergence of online and traditional commerce and the need to increase revenue and improve customer loyalty, organisations across many industries are looking for a unified commerce and CRM platform to provide a seamless experience across all commerce channels,” said Thomas Kurian, Executive Vice President Oracle Development. “Bringing together the complementary technologies and products from Oracle and ATG will enable the delivery of next-generation, unified cross-channel commerce and CRM.”

“More than 1,000 global enterprises rely on ATG’s solutions to help increase the value of their online customer interactions,” said Bob Burke, President and CEO, ATG. “This combination will enhance the ability to bring all their commerce activities together – creating a more consistent and relevant experience for their customers across all interaction channels, including online, in stores, via mobile devices and with call centres.”

“The addition of ATG, which brings market-leading products used by some of the largest and most well-known retailers and brands, furthers Oracle’s strategy of delivering industry-specific enterprise applications,” said Bob Weiler, Executive Vice President, Oracle Global Business Units. “This acquisition builds upon our dedication to offer the most complete and integrated suite of best-of-breed software applications and technologies required to power the most demanding companies in the world in every industry.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

ATG’s revenue for the third quarter of 2010 grew to $50.3 million, a 16% increase over third quarter 2009 revenue of $43.4 million.

Product licence bookings, a non-GAAP measure which the company defines as the sale of perpetual licenses, grew 37% to $14.2 million for the third quarter from $10.4 million in the year ago quarter. Approximately 26% of product licence bookings were deferred in the third quarter of 2010 and will be recognised in future periods.

Net income in accordance with GAAP for the third quarter of 2010 was $4.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2009.

Non-GAAP net income was $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2010, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2009.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2010 was $14.9 million, a 51% increase over cash flow from operations of $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.