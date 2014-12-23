Oracle has acquired Datalogix, the data broker company that helps brands and agencies link whether consumers who saw their online advertising went on to buy products in-store. It is the latest of a string of recent acquisitions that Oracle hopes will bolster its efforts to take on leading marketing cloud rivals Salesforce and Adobe.

Oracle declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal when asked for comment by Business Insider. A press release announcing the acquisition details how Datalogix will now become a part of the Oracle Data Cloud, which helps marketers create cross-channel profiles of their existing and potential customers — combining identifying information from cookies, emails, postla information, registration ID, mobile ID, set-top TV ID and so-on — so they can produce more targeted advertising and more efficient sales and customer service. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval.

Datalogix claims to aggregate and provide insights on more than $US2 trillion in consumer spending to deliver purchase-based advertising targeting and to drive more sales. The company has more than 650 customer, including 82 of the top 100 US advertisers, such as PepsiCo, Kraft, Unilever and Lenovo.

Datalogix is perhaps best known for its work with Facebook, having formed a partnership with the social network in 2012 to help brands gain an insight into how their Facebook advertising campaigns help generate in-store sales. The company also works with Google, Yahoo, AOL and Twitter.

Datalogix closed a $US45 million funding round in May this year and was reported at the time to be tapping up banks including Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Barclays to advise on a potential IPO.

In a letter to customers and partners, Oracle Data Cloud group vice president and general managing director Omar Takawoi says the combination of Oracle and Datalogix will provide “the richest understanding of consumers across both digital and traditional channels base on what they do, what they say, and what they buy, enabling leading brands to personalise and measure every customer interaction and maximise the value of their digital marketing.”

In a Gartner report published earlier this month entitled “Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs,”Oracle was described as a “leader” thanks to its highly acquisitive strategy. Other recent acquisitions have included Eloqua, Reponsys, BlueKai and Compendium.

The report listed Oracle’s strengths as: Its depth and breadth of solutions; versatility (being able to offer near equivalent depth for both b2b and b2c marketers); and “intelligent orchestration” given its data management platform and content marketing capabilities.

However, Gartner warned that while Oracle is skilled at serving the CIO, it is “unproven” at serving the CMO — something Oracle will be hoping to improve with this deal — and that Oracle has a history of limited integration and innovation and areas of “severe overlap” in some of the products it has acquired. Indeed, the overlap between Datalogix and Oracle-owned BlueKai data management platform (which have an existing partnership) is referenced in the letter to customers.

