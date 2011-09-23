Opus Dei Pair Accused Of Making French Woman Work For Fifteen Years Without Pay

Two members of the Roman Catholic minority movement, Opus Dei are under trial after being accused of forcing an assistant to work for 15 years without pay, reports News24.



The accuser, Catherine Tissier, was 14-years-old when she joined Donsen hotel school where religious matters were conducted by Opus Dei. Tissier accepted the faith, but also worked 14 hours a day without payment for her services.

By the time she was 29-years-old she weighed only 86 lbs as a result of her labors, reports the Irish Independent.

After visiting her family, and a doctor, she was told she should not go back to the school due to her poor health.

The couple have been charged with undignified punishment and illegal employment.

