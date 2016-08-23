Optus will give you unlimited Netflix and Spotify for an extra $10 a month

Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty.

Optus will let postpaid mobile customers stream data-free TV, movies and music for an extra $10 a month under a new deal.

The telco, which launched its smartphone EPL streaming channel last week amid complaints of crashes and other bugs , said customers on certain consumer and SMB My Plan Plus and My Mobile Broadband Plus plans, will be able to stream Netflix and Presto content in standard definition without using their plan’s monthly data allowance, for $10 extra per month.

Data-free streaming of Netflix and Presto will also be included at no extra cost on some other mobile and mobile broadband plans, but you’ll still need a subscription to the streaming video on demand (SVOD) services. The deal will also apply to music streaming services such as iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google Play Music and Pandora.

But there is a catch – downloads and content such as advertisements are excluded from both data-free offers.

Optus mobile marketing boss Tim Cowan said SVOD users watch an average of eight hours of content weekly.

“A customer who watches an hour of video content every day can use more than 10 gigs of data a month. With Optus’ data-free Mobile TV streaming, customers can now stream to their heart’s content without the worry of what it means for their next bill,” he said.

The company is also looking to build out its Mobile TV platform, which recently added Foxtel-owned Presto to the range.

“Netflix and Presto are just the start of our Mobile TV platform,” Cowan said. “We look forward to adding even more of the video content that our customers know and love over the coming months.

“We’re working closely with a range of Australian and global content providers to ensure we can give customers choice when it comes to data-free streaming.”

