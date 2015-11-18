Optus was forced to remove Arabic ads after retail staff were threatened

Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty.

An Optus retail store in Casula, New South Wales was forced to take down ads with Arabic writing after a threat was made against its staff.

The Optus ad which started it all.

Optus defended its marketing strategy, explaining that the ads were a reflection of Australia’s diverse population and multitude of languages.

“Following a threat to our store staff, we made the decision to remove some materials that were published in Arabic. The safety and security of our staff is paramount,” an Optus spokesperson said.

“In some communities we actively promote the bilingual skills of our front line staff.”

Customers against the posters have said it was inappropriate to exhibit the ads after the attacks in Paris last week.

The posters have now been taken down and police are monitoring the situation.

The social media reaction to the company’s decision to remove the ads has been mixed.

