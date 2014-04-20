Optus To Make $1.2 Billion Infrastructure Investment In A Bid To Take Telstra's Market Share

Sergio Dionisio/Getty

Optus plans to recapture market share of the mobile telecommunications sector by investing as much as $1.2 billion on all infrastructure investments — its biggest infrastructure investment in over a decade.

Paul O’Sullivan, chief executive of SingTel’s consumer group – which oversees the Optus customer operations across Singapore and Australia – said: “We want that to drive subscriber growth once again. It won’t happen overnight and we won’t pursue growth at any cost, it will be sensible, balanced growth.”

“We have a strong belief that Australians want someone who is challenging the other guy, someone who is willing to compete on service and value and not just on claims about network.

“The amount of money we are putting into our networks is a sign of our confidence.”

The struggling No 2 telco posted a 5.4% drop in revenue to $2.16 billion in the three months to December 31 on the back of a seventh consecutive revenue fall in its mobiles business and failed to match Telstra’s 739,000 new subscribers as it shed 102,000 mobile customers in the last six months of last year.

