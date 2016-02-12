Optus profits are up 9.1% as it adds 12,000 new mobile customers

The Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition of photographs tat National Portrait Gallery in London. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Optus added 12,000 new mobile customers and increased profit 9.1% to $227 million in the December quarter.
Australia’s second largest telco, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, now has 9.37 million mobile subscribers.
Operating revenue was up 6% to $2.43 billion, reflecting strong equipment sales and sustained growth across mobile and fixed businesses.
Mobile service revenue rose 1% to $1.24 billion.
A detailed breakdown of Optus earnings by type of product:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.