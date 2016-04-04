Optus is sacking 500 to focus on content provision

Photo: Getty

Optus is cutting 480 jobs in a restructure of its consumer and enterprise divisions.

While the job losses were flagged last month, Optus confirmed the cuts today saying the changes will create a structure that better reflects its direction as a content driven brand.

The job losses will be reflected in Optus’ first quarter financial results.

This is what Optus said in its statement:

These changes will see the creation of a new customer service model which involves simplifying Optus’ billing and customer care systems, reducing customer handoffs, and ensuring customers get a more consistent experience, no matter how they choose to engage with us, or how many accounts they have with Optus. It will also enable our in-store, online and tele-sales teams to collaborate more effectively, ultimately making it easier for customers to talk to us. The changes will also see Optus Business, and the Wholesale and Satellite divisions rationalise roles and optimise resources in response to the increasingly competitive trading environment. These changes require Optus to reshape its workforce with the skills required in an increasingly digital world and to invest in the capabilities required to bring ideas to market more quickly. As a result, Optus is proposing to make a number of roles redundant. Optus will consult directly with affected employees to explore ways to mitigate the impact of these changes, including redeployment opportunities.”

The job losses come at one of the most competitive time for Australia’s three major telcos, with Optus hoping to lure customers away from Telstra and Vodafone by offering content, in particular the English Premier League, which it paid $189 million for the rights.

