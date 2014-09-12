Optus Has Finally Found An Australian CEO

Sergio Dionisio / Getty Images

Optus has finally appointed a new chief executive to take over from Kevin Russell who left the post almost six months ago.

Allen Lew will head up the company’s Australian operations, but isn’t new to the company.

He’s currently the chief executive of Group Digital L!fe, and was previously MD of Optus mobile before becoming the director or Optus consumer.

“Allen is returning to Optus where he previously led the consumer and mobile businesses,” SingTel Group CEO Chua Sock Koong said.

“He is a proven leader who has successfully transformed the Group’s Singapore operations as well as built the digital business. Under Allen’s leadership, we will continue to strengthen Optus’ brand and long-term profitability.”

The company’s interim chief Paul O’Sullivan will become chairman of the telco.

“After 10 years at the helm of Optus, Paul has expressed his desire for a change to a non full-time role,” Chua said.

The changes are part of some big management changes at SingTel, Optus’ parent company and will come into effect next month.

Lew will be based in Australia.

