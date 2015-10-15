Optus has closed a new deal with Netflix

The series narcos on Netflix. Supplied

Optus has secured a new deal with Netflix as it battles Telstra and TPG Telecom for a bigger share of the home broadband internet market.

The Singtel-owned telco is giving home broadband customers a six-month Netflix subscription when they join Optus.

The bonus Netflix subscription will be available for those taking out unlimited broadband costing more than $90 a month between November 2 to January 31.

“Our previous Netflix offer was hugely popular and a big draw card for consumers looking for a broadband bundle,” says Vicki Brady, managing director of marketing and product at Optus.

The latest deal mirrors an earlier agreement with Netflix which ended in July and is now a key plank in its marketing program in the broadband market.

The US streaming media giant has been so popular that it represents a quarter of internet usage by some broadband suppliers.

Some estimates put the number of Netflix viewers at 1.42 million since its launch in Australia in March.

Optus (1.03 million customers) has slipped to third place in broadband customer numbers behind Telstra (3.1 million) and TPG (1.8 million) which moved into second place when it took over iiNet.

