The incoming Optus CEO replacing Allen Lew is former Commonwealth Bank executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin

Former Commonwealth Bank executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been named as the new chief executive of the nation’s second-biggest telco, Optus, replacing Allen Lew.

Mr Lew, who has been in the top job since 2014, will move to the Thai arm of Singtel, Optus’ Singaporean parent company, where he will be country chief officer.

Until last year, Ms Bayer Rosmarin was group executive of institutional banking and markets at the Commonwealth Bank. She had been considered a possible candidate for the top job, but was part of an exodus of senior management when Matt Comyn took the reins of the scandal-ridden bank in March 2018.

She joined Optus as deputy chief executive in February and will take over as CEO in April next year.

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Optus at this exciting juncture, with 5G on the horizon and the Australian economy digitalising rapidly,” Ms Bayer Rosmarin said in a prepared statement.

“I look forward to harnessing and optimising the benefits of these changes for our customers across the country, and working with the passionate people at Optus to drive innovation, deliver great customer service, and power the digital economy with connectivity for all Australians.”

Ms Bayer Rosmarin has kept a low profile since joining Optus, and requests for an interview with her on Thursday were declined.

Mr Lew said: “I look forward to passing the baton to Kelly, whose ability to leverage technology, data and analytics to develop leading customer services and experiences will ensure Optus stays ahead of the game.

He said Optus was “primed to take advantage of 5G to achieve a serious growth spurt”.

Succession plan

Mr Lew said it was always the plan for Ms Bayer Rosmarin to take over the top job.

“We are always succession planning for a role as important [as CEO of Optus],” he said.

“We identified Kelly as someone who could be a future CEO, so we brought her in in March.

“By the time she takes over she will have spent a year at Optus. She understands the industry and understands what we need to do. The board now feels she is ready to take the CEO role.”

Mr Lew will leave Optus on March 31 and return to his native Singapore, where he will take on the dual role of overseeing the Thai business and a more group-wide role of CEO group strategy and business development.

Ms Bayer Rosmarin will take over at a time of transition. The rollout of the NBN has forced fixed-line infrastructure owners like Optus to switch their residential broadband customers either from their own network or from Telstra’s higher-margin copper network onto the notoriously low-margin NBN.

This dynamic, along with high capital expenditure on its new 4G and 5G networks, and plummeting average revenue per user thanks to an explosion in competition on the mobile side, has resulted in a string of plummeting profits.

But she will also join at the early stages of the launch of 5G, which is likely to revolutionise both mobile and fixed broadband, potentially at the expense of the NBN. Optus’ early foray into 5G has been in fixed wireless broadband, where it has launched a product that competes directly with the NBN.

Mr Lew said one big opportunity is in the regional market, where under his leadership Optus has invested $1 billion over the past 18 months to expand its network to more effectively compete with Telstra.

