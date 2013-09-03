Optus Appoints New Networks Boss After Global, Months-Long Search

Vic McClelland

Optus has appointed former Vodafone Hutchison Australia technology head Vic McClelland Managing Director of Optus Networks, replacing Gunther Ottendorfer who announced plans to return to his native Austria in April.

McClelland will join Optus on November 4. He is currently Vice President of Technology Strategy for Internet Services with Ericsson in Silicon Valley.

A spokesperson said his appointment was the result of an “extensive global search for the past couple of months”.

McClelland will be responsible for rolling out Optus’ 4G network, a project that Ottendorfer has led since joining Optus in 2011.

Australia’s second largest telco hopes to reach 70% of the Australian metropolitan population with 4G by the middle of next year.

McClelland will also be responsible for operating Optus’ fixed, mobile and satellite networks, reporting to Optus Consumer Australia CEO Kevin Russell.

Ottendorfer joined Telekom Austria as its chief technology officer in June.

Now read: CHART: Vodafone Has Been Hemorrhaging Customers Since Its Competitors Switched On 4G

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.