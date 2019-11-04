Optus has officially launched its 5G network, but don't expect it to work properly indoors yet

Scott Barbour/ Getty Images Optus is rolling out 5G.

Optus has officially rolled out its 5G network for the home and mobile, but it still comes with some technical limitations.

The company said it has more than 290 5G sites in Australia as well as 1,200 extra sites planned by March 2020.

The 5G Home service plan costs $70 and includes unlimited data.

With 5G, Optus promises benefits such as faster download speeds and a better bandwidth that lets you connect several devices without diminishing internet speeds.

The company said it has more than 290 5G sites in Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and “other key locations in NSW, Victoria and Queensland”. It also plans an extra 1,200 sites by March 2020.

“Underpinned by a robust network deployment plan, we expect significant 5G customer growth as our 5G network expands and delivers customers a game-changing, world-leading experience on their 5G home and 5G mobile devices,” Optus CEO Allen Lew said in a statement.

5G for your home and mobile

The Optus 5G Home comes on a $70 a month plan where gives you unlimited data and a Nokia 5G modem.

The company is also offering a 50mbps satisfaction guarantee where, if you’re not getting download speeds of 50mpbs or you can’t get a 5G signal, Optus will let you cancel your contract without paying a cancellation fee.

Optus has been testing 5G home broadband since January, Gizmodo reported.

Optus also offers 5G enabled phones including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Oppo Reno 5G.

The network said that after recent expressions of interest more than 200 customers signed on for 5G for its home service. From November 4, Optus said its 5G Home service “will be available to up to 138,000 homes in selected areas for purchase online and through more than 170 stores as a walk-out working option for customers”.

“Whilst it’s early days, our initial 5G service has been wowing customers who are experiencing a current average speed at peak time (between 7pm-11pm) of 164Mbps, with the top speed achieved over 5G of 400Mbps at this point in time.”

The Optus website has a map of where its 5G network is available. However, it points out that the 5G network “does not include indoor coverage”.

“Local conditions, including but not limited to, the number of users, building materials, vegetation and terrain may impact your ability to connect to the Optus 5G network and the speed you experience,” the website said. “When not in a 5G coverage area, compatible devices will switch to the Optus 4G or 3G Network where it is available.”

According to Gizmodo, when Allen was asked about the indoor coverage, he said, “The indoor antenna technology will take a while to catch up… so the network today will be on a best efforts basis for indoor. Definitely from the second half of next year onwards we will start to retrofit.”

5G streaming

On top of that, the network is also looking to roll out 5G video streaming.

From June 2020, it will launch 4K Ultra HD Live Football content on Optus Sport, a dedicated football app and channel. So those with Optus 5G Home who get Optus Sport can stream selected games from the Euro 2020 tournament, the 2020/21 Champions League and the 2020/21 Premier League in 4K Ultra HD quality.

Optus isn’t the first telco in Australia to roll out 5G.

In August 2018, Telstra switched on 5G on the Gold Coast and has since rolled it out to other parts of Australia.

