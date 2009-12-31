Someone Made A Fortune Buying Options On Security Stocks Ahead Of The Detroit Attack

(This guest post originally appeared on the StockTwits blog)



This morning @OptionRadar pointed out that there was massive call buying in $LLL in the weeks leading up the the terrorist attempt on Christmas Day:

Some of the original tweets are listed below (timestamped):

While we don’t want to get into Conspiracy theories, $LLL is a major manufacturer of body-scanning technology that is now actively being pursued by major airports. Regardless, the stock is up 5% from those original tweets, which just shows how relevant actionable information is always being shared within the StockTwits community each day.

