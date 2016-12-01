Here's what Wall Street's top performers expect from their bonuses this year

Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) traders are back in the ascendancy on Wall Street.

The FICC business is expected to post an increase in 2016 revenues, in contrast to the equities business and investment banking. And that’s going to be reflected in bonuses.

According to an annual survey by Wall Street recruiting firm Options Group, total compensation for FICC staff in the US will be up 5% from last year on average.

The survey takes in the views of the top 25% of performers at the top 10 firms in each business line. They are asked what they expect to earn for 2016, which includes their base salary through 2016 and the bonus paid out in early 2017 for work through 2016.

That means there are some caveats to the numbers, which only take in the views of the top performers, and could be overly optimistic or pessimistic on bonus payouts. The numbers also don’t reflect activity following the election of Donald Trump, as the survey research was conducted prior to the US election.

Those working in securitized products and rates trading are expecting the biggest bump in their bonus, while those in equities and investment banking are less positive. Bonuses for equities staff are expected to drop 5%, while investment bankers expect a 4% drop.

Here is the breakdown of total compensation expectations for US investment bank staff from Option Group’s survey:

