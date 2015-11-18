Here's what Wall Street's top performers expect from their bonuses this year

2015 has been the year of the equities trader.

Revenue at stock-trading desks is up and big names are landing huge roles. Early indications suggest total compensation is going to increase for the top performers.

According to an annual survey by Wall Street recruiting firm Options Group, total compensation for equities professionals in the US will be up 9% from last year on average.

The survey takes in the views of the top 25% of performers at the top 10 firms in each business line. They are asked what they expect to earn for 2015, which includes their base salary through 2015 and the bonus paid out in early 2016 for work through 2015.

That means there are some caveats to the numbers, which only take in the views of the top performers, and could be overly optimistic or pessimistic on bonus payouts.

It has been a horror show in fixed income, currencies and commodities, in contrast. Those working on commodities, credit, securitized products and emerging markets are all expecting to see a drop in earning this year, according to the report.

Here is the breakdown of total compensation expectations for US investment bank staff from Option Group’s survey:

NOW WATCH: The chairman of an oil company was allegedly kidnapped while walking down the street in Taiwan



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.