Option Traders Are Turning Bullish On These Dividend Champions

Compiled by Luis Gonzalez: If you’re interested in income investing ideas, the following list might offer an interesting starting point.

The following is a list of dividend champions–stocks that have raised dividends every year for more than 25 consecutive years.

In addition, all of these dividend stocks have seen a rapid increase in the number of open call option positions–suggesting that options traders expect some near-term upside for these names. For each stock we’ll list the Put/Call ratio, which expresses the open call options positions relative to put option positions.

Considering the options market’s bullish sentiment, do you think these dividend champions are set for a rally? Full details below.

Options data sourced from Schaeffer’s, short float and performance data sourced from Finviz. (Please note: All changes in the Put/Call ratio occur between 2/22 – 3/07)

The list has been sorted by the change in the Put/Call ratio.

1. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR): Confectioners Industry. Market cap of $1.58B. Dividend yield 1.12%. Current Put/Call ratio at 0.8 vs. a previous ratio of 1.37 (41.61% change). The stock has had a good month, gaining 16.23%.

2. Mine Safety Appliances Co. (MSA): Medical Appliances & Equipment Industry. Market cap of $1.27B. Dividend yield 2.86%. Current Put/Call ratio at 0.76 vs. a previous ratio of 1.18 (35.59% change). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 17.23% over the last week.

3. Black Hills Corporation (BKH): Electric Utilities Industry. Market cap of $1.23B. Dividend yield 4.67%. Current Put/Call ratio at 0.31 vs. a previous ratio of 0.42 (26.19% change). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 5.79% over the last week.

4. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Business Equipment Industry. Market cap of $5.03B. Dividend yield 6.0%. Current Put/Call ratio at 0.96 vs. a previous ratio of 1.2 (20.0% change). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 9.94% over the last week.

5. Cintas Corporation (CTAS): Business Services Industry. Market cap of $4.07B. Dividend yield 1.75%. Current Put/Call ratio at 0.17 vs. a previous ratio of 0.2 (15.0% change). The stock has gained 11.64% over the last year.



