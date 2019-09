Optimost, a NYC-based web optimization company, has been purchased for $52 million by San Jose-based Interwoven Inc. Six-year-old Optimost’s clients include Ask.com, Auto Trader, Delta Air Lines, FAO Schwarz, Lenovo, and MGM Mirage. The all-cash deal is expected to close by the end of the year. Release.

