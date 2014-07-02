How To Optimise Your LinkedIn Profile So Recruiters Come To You

LinkedIn makes twenty times more revenue per user than Facebook.

Much of this is thanks to LinkedIn Recruiter, the company’s $8,200-a-year product for headhunters.

As Harvard Business School professor Mikolaj Piskorski explains in his new book, “A Social Strategy: How We Profit From Social Media,” this is one of the things that distinguishes LinkedIn from its peers: while friending someone on Facebook opens you up to their private life, making a LinkedIn connection doesn’t avail that much more information about a person.

“LinkedIn is one of those sites where we form these connections and set these profiles,” Piskorski tells Business Insider. “But people actually don’t do a lot of communication on the platform with each other, relatively speaking.”

The value for users lies in searchability.

“Most of the activity on LinkedIn is recruiters going and searching through your profiles again and again and again,” Piskorski says. “That’s where most of the action is.”

With that in mind, we were stoked to be sent the below infographic from British social media consultancy LinkHumans, which walks you through crafting a highly fetching profile.

