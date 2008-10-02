Optimism Grows On Bailout Bill

“Cautiously optimisitc” is how people are describing the mood in the nation’s captial as the Senate prepares to hold a vote on the modified bailout bill.



Here’s the latest from Politico:

The White House is now cautiously optimistic that it has turned the corner and can see a path for Congress to complete action Friday on Treasury’s $700 billion rescue plan for the financial markets.

Caution is still very much the watchword in what remains a ticklish political situation. But after Monday’s defeat in the House, the Senate is expected to jump start the process Wednesday night by approving a greatly expanded bill that blends in more than $100 billion in popular tax breaks as well as aid to rural schools important to House Republicans.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.