Optimism Goes Viral, As Euro Becomes Unstoppable

Those strong industrial production numbers, combined with the end of the Greek crisis has done wonders for the euro — a currency whose existence was questioned mere days ago.



Here’s the overnight action.

Photo: FinViz.com

And here’s the last few weeks:

Photo: FinViz.com

Put it together with the soaring demand for junk, and you can see what’s going on. Investors have lost all their inhibitions once again.

What happened to just the normal market from he good old days, that didn’t alternate between manic and depressive?

