How To Make "Heroes" More Valuable: Factor In Web Buzz

Tv networks are still using the Internet primarily to talk up their shows, not to make serious money. But at least one ad buyer says it’s going to start taking broadcasters’ Web efforts seriously: Optimedia, a unit of Publicis, says it’s going to take Web viewership into account when it buys air time this spring.



In a piece in Adage, Optimedia president Antony Young said the company would certainly take into account Nielsen ratings, but also factor in Web traffic, online video, mobile viewers and other metrics as it figures out where it wants to spend its clients money this year.

So how do current shows fare under Optimedia’s ratings system? NBC gets a lot of help for buzz-worthy, but low-rated shows like “Heroes” and “30 Rock,” while high-rated CBS shows like “CSI:Miami” and “Survivor” get pushed down the list. The only shows in the top-20 that are parallel their Nielsen numbers are No. 1 “American Idol” and No. 2 “Dancing with the Stars.”

Optimedia’s top Content Power Rankings:

